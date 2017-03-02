EP members urged to be attentive to fragility of Karabakh conflict ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Parliament must contribute to the stability in the South Caucasus and making long-term political decisions, Sajjad Karim, co-chair of the Delegation to the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Association Committee, said.

Karim made the remarks in connection with MEPs’ illegal visit to the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, Trend reports.

Karim said the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office issued three international arrest warrants this week against MEPs Eleni Theocharous, Frank Engel and Jaromir Štětina for having visited Nagorno-Karabakh region and having, through their behavior, supported the illegal regime created there.

“On February 20, the MEPs named above carried out “observations” of a process organized locally in Nagorno-Karabakh region,” he added. “No official European Parliament observation mission has been organized in Nagorno-Karabakh region.”

“Any impression given contrary to this is therefore without merit and completely unfounded,” he said. “The MEPs are free to visit areas of their choosing and promote their individual beliefs. At the same time, the MEPs should responsibly pay attention to the obvious fragility of the ceasefire and the need to support the political mediation processes in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and be clear of their unofficial individual status for all such visits.”

News.Az

News.Az