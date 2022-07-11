Yandex metrika counter

Erdogan and Pashinyan held phone conversation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone conversations, press service of the Armenian Government spread information in this regard, News.az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

Pashinyan and Erdogan expressed hope that the agreements reached between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey will be implemented soon.


News.Az 

