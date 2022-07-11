Erdogan and Pashinyan held phone conversation
- 11 Jul 2022 16:54
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175146
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/erdogan-and-pashinyan-held-phone-conversation Copied
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone conversations, press service of the Armenian Government spread information in this regard, News.az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.
Pashinyan and Erdogan expressed hope that the agreements reached between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey will be implemented soon.