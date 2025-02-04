Erdogan and Syrian interim President Sharaa start talks in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa have commenced their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, the Turkish capital, on Tuesday.

The closed-door talks started at 1400GMT, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan met with Sharaa's wife, Latife Al-Durubi.

Sharaa is also scheduled to attend a working dinner with delegations and participate in a joint press conference at the Presidential Complex as part of his Ankara visit on Erdogan's invitation.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime groups to remove the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, was declared president for a transitional period last week.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

News.Az