Erdogan: Armenia is the biggest obstacle to peace in South Caucasus

Armenia is the biggest obstacle to peace in the South Caucasus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the speech at the high-level meeting dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the UN.

The Turkish president stressed that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

