Erdogan arrives in US for UN General Assembly address

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the US on Sunday to address this week’s 80th session of the UN General Assembly, News.Az reports citing the Anadolu.

Before heading to New York, Erdogan said he would address the assembly on Tuesday, the first day of the high-level talks.

"On the occasion of the General Assembly, I will once again emphasize our stance that reflects the conscience of humanity, solves problems, and contributes to the solution of problems ... In my speech, I will bring up the humanitarian disaster and atrocities in Gaza," Erdogan told reporters.

Erdogan said what distinguishes this year’s General Assembly from its predecessors is that many countries will announce their recognition of the state of Palestine.

"We hope these decisions to recognize Palestine will add momentum to the implementation of the two-state solution," he added.

Erdogan said that he will also hold talks with his counterparts from many countries on the sidelines of the General Assembly, as well as with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was granted a visa by Washington and will address the assembly for the first time since taking office last December.

"What is more, it is extremely pleasing for us that the new administration of our neighbor Syria, which won freedom with the December 8 revolution after a 14-year-long bloody and dark period, will also be there," Erdogan said.

Separately, Erdogan said he will visit Washington, DC on Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump.

"During our meeting, we will discuss issues aimed at strengthening our bilateral cooperation, with a focus on trade, investment, and the defense industry. Regional issues will top our agenda," he said.

In New York, Erdogan will also meet with Turkish citizens living in the US, and separately hold meetings with think-tank representatives and leading members of the US business community.

