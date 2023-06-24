Erdogan declares Turkiye's readiness to assist in resolving the situation in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a telephone conversation with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday that Ankara was ready to assist in resolving the situation in Russia peacefully as soon as possible, the Turkish president's office told the media, News.az reports.

"President Erdogan stressed the importance of acting in accordance with common sense. During the talks, it was stressed that no one should take advantage of the events in Russia. In this context, President Erdogan stated that Turkey was ready to make its own contribution to settling the situation in a peaceful and calm manner as soon as possible," the presidential office noted.

The Kremlin said earlier that Erdogan had expressed support for the Russian leadership amid its actions to suppress the military rebellion.

News.Az