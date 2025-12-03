Erdogan, Macron discuss Russia-Ukraine war, global issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call on Wednesday to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and a range of global issues.

In a phone call requested by the French president, the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, according to the Presidency's post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

President Erdogan stated that advancing cooperation between Türkiye and France is essential and that they will continue taking steps toward this goal.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, the president said Türkiye is making maximum efforts to help end the conflict through a just and lasting peace.

President Erdogan said contacts with both sides to revive the Istanbul process are ongoing, adding that Türkiye stands ready to make every possible effort to help open the door to peace at the earliest opportunity.

Erdogan emphasized that diplomatic channels must be used effectively to achieve lasting peace, adding that Türkiye will continue to increase its support for efforts toward a ceasefire and the subsequent process. He stressed that avoiding steps that could endanger global stability would contribute to peace efforts.

The leaders also discussed the latest developments in the Caucasus, Gaza, and Syria.

News.Az