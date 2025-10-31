Erdogan questions Germany’s silence on Israel’s Gaza attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israel’s attacks on Gaza and urged Germany to take action during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ankara on Thursday.





Erdogan said Israel has killed over 68,500 people, mostly women and children, since October 2023. “Germany, don’t you see this?” he asked, highlighting that Hamas has no nuclear weapons while Israel does, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

He stressed support for a two-state solution and called for international cooperation to end the humanitarian crisis. Erdogan also condemned ongoing blockades that prevent food aid from reaching Gaza, noting that Türkiye has sent over 100,000 tons of aid but more is urgently needed.

“Continued aid deliveries are essential. We must stop the deliberate starvation and killings in Gaza,” he said, calling for collaboration between Germany’s Red Cross and Türkiye’s Red Crescent.

News.Az