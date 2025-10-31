Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts western Turkiye

  • Region
  • Share
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts western Turkiye
Photo: Shutterstock

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Sindirgi district in western Türkiye's Balikesir province early Friday, said the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred at a depth of 12.9 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The tremor was felt in neighboring provinces as well, sparking panic among residents.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      