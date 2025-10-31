Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts western Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Sindirgi district in western Türkiye's Balikesir province early Friday, said the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred at a depth of 12.9 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The tremor was felt in neighboring provinces as well, sparking panic among residents.

