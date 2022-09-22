Erdogan says prisoner exchange is important step towards ending Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the prisoner swap carried out by Russia and Ukraine, involving almost 300 people and mediated by Türkiye was an important step towards ending the war, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Thursday, News.az reports

Among those swapped, five senior Ukrainian commanders have arrived in Türkiye, where they will remain until the end of the war, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailing them as "superheroes".

