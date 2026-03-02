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Tayyip Erdogan
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Tayyip Erdogan
Türkiye urges NATO reset ties with Trump at summit
13 Apr 2026-15:30
President Aliyev meets Turkish interior minister to discuss expanding cooperation -
VIDEO
09 Apr 2026-15:45
Erdoğan supports peace initiative to end war in call with Sharif
08 Apr 2026-21:55
Turkiye helped broker US-Iran ceasefire, reports say
08 Apr 2026-16:59
Erdogan accuses Israel of sabotaging peace efforts while boosting Turkish diplomacy
08 Apr 2026-12:35
President Aliyev meets Turkish top prosecutor to discuss expanding cooperation -
PHOTO
07 Apr 2026-14:55
Two assailants killed in shootout at Israeli consulate in Istanbul
07 Apr 2026-14:49
Zelenskyy visits Istanbul for security talks
04 Apr 2026-15:58
Erdoğan condemns Iran’s drone strike on Nakhchivan
05 Mar 2026-19:36
Turkish president, NATO chief discuss regional, global developments
02 Mar 2026-23:32
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Lufthansa pilots announce second wave of strikes for Thursday and Friday
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