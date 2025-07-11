Erdogan: Terrorism-free Türkiye will bring about positive results

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope that the recent steps taken towards a terrorism-free Türkiye will lead to positive outcomes, following the surrender of a group of PKK terrorists on Friday.

In a statement on X, Erdogan wished for success from God on the path to secure “our nation's security, our people's peace and the establishment of lasting peace in our region,” News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The group of PKK terrorists laid down their weapons and destroyed them in northern Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province.

The 30 terrorists, including 15 women, destroyed their weapons by throwing them into a large burning cauldron.

In May, the terror group decided to dissolve and lay down its arms. The announcement followed a February statement by jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, who called for the dissolution of the organization and its affiliated groups, urging an end to the armed campaign that has lasted for more than four decades.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

News.Az