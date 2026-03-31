US strike damages Mahan Air plane bound for India humanitarian mission

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A US airstrike at Iran’s Mashhad International Airport on Monday reportedly damaged a civilian aircraft belonging to Mahan Air, Iranian officials said, potentially disrupting a planned humanitarian mission to India, News.Az reports, citing PTI News.

The Iranian‑owned plane was preparing to fly to New Delhi this week to collect essential medical supplies and other aid for people in Iran, with the aircraft expected to arrive in India on or around April 1, according to Iranian sources.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation condemned the incident, describing the strike on what it said was a civilian aircraft engaged in humanitarian operations as a “war crime” and a violation of international aviation and humanitarian law.

So far, US officials have not publicly confirmed carrying out the airstrike or commented on the specific damage to the aircraft.

Earlier this month, India had already sent a first consignment of medical supplies to Iran via the Iranian Red Crescent Society, and the Iranian embassy in New Delhi issued public thanks for that aid.

News.Az