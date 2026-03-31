Bus carrying students overturns, 11 injured in Türkiye - PHOTO

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A bus carrying teachers and students overturned in northern Turkiye on Tuesday morning, leaving 11 people injured, including nine students.

The accident occurred in the Samsun province, in the Ilkadım district along the Ankara road, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

According to initial reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to veer off the road and tip onto its side.

The bus, operated by the Ünye Municipality, was traveling from Istanbul to Ordu at the time of the crash.

Photo: Hurriyet

Photo: Hurriyet

Emergency teams, including police and medical personnel, were quickly dispatched to the scene after the incident was reported. The injured passengers were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Photo: Hurriyet

Photo: Hurriyet

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

News.Az