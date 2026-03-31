Iran claims to have downed US-Israeli MQ-9 drone near Isfahan
Source: US Air Force
Iran’s military announced that its air defence forces shot down an MQ-9 drone near Isfahan, identifying it as belonging to the US-Israeli “aggressor enemy,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
Military public relations officials said the drone was intercepted and destroyed earlier on Tuesday, marking Iran’s 146th drone takedown.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The MQ-9 Reaper, commonly used for surveillance and strike missions, is valued at approximately $30 million per unit.
By Nijat Babayev