Iran claims to have downed US-Israeli MQ-9 drone near Isfahan

Iran claims to have downed US-Israeli MQ-9 drone near Isfahan

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Iran’s military announced that its air defence forces shot down an MQ-9 drone near Isfahan, identifying it as belonging to the US-Israeli “aggressor enemy,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Military public relations officials said the drone was intercepted and destroyed earlier on Tuesday, marking Iran’s 146th drone takedown.

The MQ-9 Reaper, commonly used for surveillance and strike missions, is valued at approximately $30 million per unit.

News.Az