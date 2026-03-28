Advancing blue economy through international cooperation: Insights from Trabzon Summit

A panel session titled “Projects and Policies Implemented with International Organizations” was held as part of the Blue Economy Summit currently underway in Trabzon, Türkiye.





The session was moderated by Prof. Dr. Sercan Erol and brought together prominent experts and representatives from leading international institutions, News.Az reports, citing The Caspian Post.

Speakers included Glenn Pearce Oroz from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), who presented on the “Bluening the Black Sea” initiative; Riccardo Ambrosini, Senior Investment Officer at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for the Middle East and Central Asia; Dr. Konstantina Marousi and Dr. Athanasios Koukounaris from the University of Patras; and Irina Cozma, representing Priority Area 3 of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR).

The panel focused on collaborative projects, policy frameworks, and regional strategies aimed at promoting sustainable development within the blue economy, particularly in the Black Sea and surrounding regions.

Participants also highlighted the growing role of the blue economy in job creation, noting that sectors such as sustainable fisheries, marine renewable energy, coastal tourism, and maritime transport are opening up new employment opportunities.

Emphasis was placed on the need for skilled professionals in areas such as marine science, environmental management, digital technologies, and green infrastructure.

Panelists underscored the importance of education, innovation, and cross-border cooperation in preparing the workforce to meet the demands of this rapidly evolving sector.