Erdoğan: Türkiye and Azerbaijan advocate for peace, stability, and prosperity in region

“Türkiye and Azerbaijan advocate for peace, stability, and prosperity. We seek only peace, cooperation, and collective development in our region,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the inauguration ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

“We have taken several steps to demonstrate our sincerity. Inshallah, we are determined to implement every project related to regional peace, prosperity, and tranquility together,” the Turkish leader emphasized.

News.Az