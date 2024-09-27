Escalation in the Middle East: Events of the Week September 20–26, 2024

Escalation in the Middle East: Events of the Week September 20–26, 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Between September 20 and 26, 2024, tensions in the Middle East escalated once again, with intense fighting and rising hostilities across the region, News.Az reports.

Particular attention was drawn to the offensive actions of Iranian proxies and their allies in Syria and Iraq.One of the key developments was the continued efforts by Iranian proxies in Iraq to attack Israeli territory . Drones and missiles were launched toward the occupied Golan Heights. However, Israeli forces successfully intercepted the attacks, preventing any damage.Pro-Iranian formations based in the Syrian Arab Republic also attempted to strike Israel. Drones were launched toward the city of Tiberias in northeastern Israel, but all were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems.In the Red Sea region, militants from the Ansar Allah movement tried to attack Israeli-affiliated merchant ships. However, Western naval forces successfully intercepted the Houthi drones, preventing potential threats to shipping.In northwestern Syria, in the Greater Idlib region, American drones carried out two strikes on targets controlled by the Ansar al-Islam terrorist group. These precise strikes eliminated two field commanders, delivering a significant blow to the organization.Additionally, north of Latakia, militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham attacked the positions of Syrian government forces. The Islamist assault was repelled, and the Syrian Arab Army inflicted significant losses on the enemy.Amid these events, the Israeli Defense Forces conducted a drone strike near Tartus. Syrian air defense systems managed to intercept several Israeli munitions as they approached the province, demonstrating their high readiness.Further tensions arose in northern Syria, where clashes erupted between pro-Turkish armed groups in territory occupied by Turkey. The conflict was sparked by the refusal of some Syrian National Army militants to disband, leading to localized armed confrontations.Meanwhile, Syrian and Russian air forces continued to carry out strikes on Islamic State terrorist positions. Intense fighting was reported near Palmyra, where the Syrian Arab Army faced off against jihadists, highlighting the ongoing fight against terrorism in the region.These events underscore the complexity and multilayered nature of the Middle Eastern conflict, where the interests of numerous states and armed groups intersect, maintaining high levels of tension across the region.

News.Az