Tag:
Golan Heights
China: Golan Heights still recognized as Syrian territory
30 Dec 2025-10:15
$150M raised for Aleppo reconstruction efforts
19 Dec 2025-11:45
Israel orders military to maintain presence in Syria buffer zone through winter
13 Dec 2024-15:37
UAE condemns Israel’s seizure of Golan Heights buffer zone
10 Dec 2024-22:28
Israel deploys troops to demilitarized zone with Syria
09 Dec 2024-09:00
Israel deploys hundreds of troops near Syrian border
06 Dec 2024-19:08
Escalation in the Middle East: Events of the Week September 20–26, 2024
27 Sep 2024-11:41
Escalation of the Israel-Hezbollah-Gaza conflict: September 19-20, 2024
21 Sep 2024-00:18
UK defers decision on banning some arms sales to Israel
31 Jul 2024-00:27
