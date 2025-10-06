Ethereum price prediction: ETH holders back this new viral Altcoin after analysts call it the best crypto to buy now

Ethereum remains one of the most powerful players in the crypto space, but its recent price volatility has left investors searching for alternative opportunities. While many traders continue to focus on Ethereum price prediction models, a fast-rising project called Remittix (RTX) is stealing the spotlight. With strong fundamentals, real-world utility, and huge growth potential, analysts are calling Remittix the best crypto to buy now.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Faces a Pivotal Moment

Ethereum is currently trading around $4,027, down from this month’s high of $4,978. The recent pullback was triggered by a wave of massive liquidations, with nearly $1 billion worth of positions wiped out over the past week. These liquidations happen when exchanges close leveraged positions after the trader’s collateral runs out, leading to sudden price drops.

On the daily chart, Ethereum is consolidating near a critical support zone. Analysts have identified $3,500 as the key level to watch. If ETH holds above this level, it could rally toward $6,800, with some experts even predicting long-term highs of $8,000.

source: @Bitcoinsensus on X

Tom Lee, chairman of BitMine Technologies, remains extremely bullish. He believes Ethereum will reach $12,000-$15,000. However, if it drops to $3,500, it could reach $3,000–$2,850. This uncertainty is why many ETH holders are now exploring opportunities like Remittix.

Remittix: The Best Crypto to Buy Now

While Ethereum wrestles with market volatility, Remittix is emerging as a clear favorite among investors. The project has already raised over $26.7 million by selling more than 672 million tokens at $0.1130 each. Remittix has also announced its first major CEX listings with BitMart and LBank.

Adding to investor confidence, Remittix recently passed a security audit by CertiK, one of the most trusted blockchain auditing firms worldwide. The project also released its beta wallet, soon to be ready for mass adoption.

The team has also launched an innovative referral program, allowing users to earn 15% of every referral purchase in USDT, claimable instantly every 24 hours through the dashboard.

Here’s why Remittix is the best new altcoin:

Huge Fundraising Success: Over $26.7 million raised.

Successfully audited by CertiK, boosting investor trust.

Focused on changing cross-border payments and remittances.

Earn 15% in USDT daily through instant, claimable bonuses.

Targets a multi-trillion-dollar global market for rapid expansion.

Why Ethereum Holders Are Moving Toward Remittix

By backing Remittix, ETH holders are hedging their positions and diversifying into a project with immediate upside potential. With exchange listings on the horizon and a growing community of supporters, Remittix is quickly becoming the next 100x altcoin for those seeking the next big opportunity.

