Ethereum price prediction: Ethereum bulls target $5,000 in Q3 but Remittix offers a potential 30x gain

Ethereum is holding strong above $3,700 and bulls are eyeing a break past the $5,000 mark in Q3. With ETF inflows climbing and treasury acquisitions rising, the momentum is real.

But while Ethereum’s gains might be steady, Remittix is drawing attention as a crypto with real utility, offering fast global payments and a potential 30x upside that early investors are watching closely.

Ethereum Price Prediction Gets Bullish As Treasuries Accumulate

Ethereum continues to defy market gravity. While Bitcoin slid to $117,000, ETH price bounced 3% from its midweek low, showing real strength near the $3,700 zone. With Ethereum price now testing $4,000 again, bulls are confident Q3 could see a breakout run toward $5,000.

Several catalysts are building that case. U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs have attracted over $5.5 billion in inflows since July 3. Treasury holdings are rising fast too Standard Chartered says firms could end up with 10% of all ETH supply if current momentum holds. That kind of demand rarely fades quietly.

Analysts say the shift in SEC tone under President Trump particularly around staking adds fuel to the rally. Traders now price in 2025 odds of hitting $6K, with a short squeeze possible if macro headlines turn favorable.

However, not everyone is convinced the breakout comes easy. Daniel Liu of Republic Technologies believes ETH price today might remain range-bound, stuck between leverage-driven support at $3,500 and strong resistance at $4,000. Still, most agree that if we get a rate hold and further tech optimism, Ethereum price prediction could jump sharply.

As Ethereum news builds around ETF exposure and treasury buys, it’s becoming clearer that big money is watching Q3 closely.

Remittix Could Outrun Ethereum In Day-To-Day Utility

While Ethereum bulls target $5,000, another project is quietly building steam for what some believe could be a far bigger move. Remittix (RTX) isn’t chasing Layer-2 glory or staking wars, it's solving a painfully simple problem: how to send money across borders without getting fleeced by banks.

At $0.0895 per token, Remittix has raised more than $17.8 million. Over 578 million tokens are already in circulation, and demand continues to climb. What sets RTX apart isn’t hype. It’s practical. You can deposit crypto and receive local fiat in less than a day. No delays. No guesswork.

The Remittix Wallet beta goes live on September 15, giving select users early access to the first real product in the ecosystem. And that’s where things get interesting because once people see how simple RTX makes payments, word could spread fast.

The Remittix DeFi project is being compared to Avalanche, but with one key difference: it's laser-focused on consumer utility, not enterprise complexity.

Here’s why Remittix could steal the spotlight

Users convert BTC or ETH into local bank deposits within 24 hours

Fixed-fee system means no surprise charges

Raised over $17.8 million without major exchange listings

$250,000 Remittix Giveaway is drawing in global attention

If Remittix delivers on its vision, it might not just follow Ethereum’s footsteps, it could outrun them where real-world usability matters most.

