Ethereum price prediction: Fusaka hard fork scheduled for December 3rd

Ethereum developers have confirmed that the Fusaka hard fork is scheduled for December 3, 2025, setting the stage for the network’s next major upgrade. While ETH slipped 3% on the news, experts say the upcoming changes could strengthen Ethereum’s long-term fundamentals, and potentially boost ERC-20 projects like Remittix (RTX).

Ethereum Price Prediction Ahead of Fusaka

Ethereum trades near $4,460 after a brief pullback from $4,620 resistance. Technical analysts point to a developing cup and handle pattern, which, if confirmed, could see ETH rally toward $5,300 in the months ahead.

Ethereum Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

The Fusaka upgrade brings 12 new Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) designed to optimize storage, increase gas limits, and expand blobspace. Developers plan to more than double blob capacity within two weeks of Fusaka’s activation, lowering costs for Layer 2 networks.

However, ETH futures liquidations have risen to roughly $90 million in 24 hours, although analysts see this as a transient shakeout. As long as Ethereum defends its 50-day SMA near $4,300, the rally would continue toward $5,3000.

Why Fusaka Matters For ERC-20 Projects Like Remittix

Ethereum underpins decentralized finance and ERC-20 tokens. Shanghai and Pectra enhancements improved Ethereum ecosystem liquidity and utility across ERC-20 projects. Analysts expect Fusaka could have a similar ripple effect.

One project poised to benefit is Remittix (RTX), an ERC-20 token building a PayFi ecosystem for real-world payments. With Ethereum’s improved efficiency and scalability, RTX’s cross-border settlement features become even more compelling.

Key Remittix utilities include:

40+ cryptos supported, fiat out to 30+ countries

Flat fees, no hidden FX costs

Remittix Pay API for freelancers and merchants

Transfers within 24 hours appear as normal bank deposits

The recently launched Beta Wallet testnet expands access to real-time FX quotes and smooth transfers, showcasing utility just as Ethereum prepares for Fusaka.

Why Analysts Call RTX The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Remittix has now raised $26.3 million in presale, with 668 million tokens sold. Each token costs $0.1130 as RTX enters its final block before CEX listings. Confirmed listings on BitMart and LBank add further visibility.

To accelerate adoption, the team recently launched a 15% referral program paying rewards in USDT, instantly claimable through the dashboard. Combined with its $250K giveaway, community engagement continues to climb.

For investors watching Ethereum’s upgrade path, RTX offers a high-upside ERC-20 play. While ETH may climb toward $5,300, analysts argue RTX could deliver 50x or more in 2025 as PayFi adoption accelerates.

