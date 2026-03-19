Iran arrests 97 accused of working with Israel

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Iran has arrested 97 individuals accused of collaborating with Israel, according to state media, as part of an ongoing security crackdown linked to the current conflict.

Authorities described the detainees as “soldiers of Israel,” in what marks the latest wave of arrests amid heightened tensions in the region. Since the start of the war, hundreds of people have reportedly been detained over alleged links to Israel and the United States, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, officials in Alborz province said 41 additional individuals were arrested for allegedly sending videos to foreign-based opposition media outlets.

The arrests come as Iran continues to tighten internal security measures, reflecting growing concerns over foreign influence and information flow during the ongoing regional crisis.

News.Az