Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi erupts, sending ash 1,000m high
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Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted on Thursday, sending a dense column of gray ash up to 1,000 meters above its 1,703-meter peak, according to Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).
Herman Yosef Mboro, an official at the volcano’s observation post in East Nusa Tenggara Province, said the eruption was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 14.8 mm and lasted 130 seconds, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
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Authorities have urged residents to avoid activities within a 4-kilometer radius of the crater and to wear masks to protect against volcanic ash.
Residents were also warned to stay alert for potential rain-triggered lava floods in rivers flowing from the volcano, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.
By Nijat Babayev