Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi erupts, sending ash 1,000m high

Herman Yosef Mboro, an official at the volcano’s observation post in East Nusa Tenggara Province, said the eruption was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 14.8 mm and lasted 130 seconds, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid activities within a 4-kilometer radius of the crater and to wear masks to protect against volcanic ash.

Residents were also warned to stay alert for potential rain-triggered lava floods in rivers flowing from the volcano, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.