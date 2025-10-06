Ethereum price prediction: Which is the best crypto to buy now under $1

The latest Ethereum price prediction shows a confident market outlook, as ETH hovers near $4,850 with analysts expecting a push above $5,000 before year-end. However, while Ethereum remains a top-tier crypto, its high valuation leaves little room for a 10x or 20x upside.

That’s why many retail investors are hunting for the best crypto to buy, under $1, smaller projects that still offer strong fundamentals, active development, and early-stage entry points. One name dominating that conversation is Remittix (RTX), a PayFi project merging crypto with real-world payments that’s already raised $26.9 million in presale.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Solid Future, Smaller Upside

Ethereum remains the foundation of the blockchain economy. It is an essential asset for long-term investors since it powers smart contracts, Layer 2 Ethereum substitutes, and thousands of DeFi projects.

The Ethereum price prediction for Q4 2025 indicates a steady rate of growth, with estimates putting ETH between $5,200 and $5,800 at the beginning of 2026, if network activity keeps growing.

However, Ethereum’s mature ecosystem means its explosive early-phase returns are long gone. Analysts say that while ETH will remain a blue-chip crypto, smaller-cap tokens under $1 drive the bulk of high-risk, high-reward action. These assets could transform small entries into significant profits, echoing Ethereum’s early 2014 presale era, and Remittix (RTX) is leading that pack.

Remittix: The PayFi Project Investors Are Calling The Next Big Breakout

Remittix (RTX) is redefining real-world adoption in crypto. Rather than focusing on speculation, it’s building practical infrastructure, a PayFi network that lets users send crypto directly into traditional bank accounts across 30+ countries.

Each transaction includes real-time FX conversion, making it easy for freelancers, businesses, and everyday users to move funds globally without intermediaries or excessive fees.

Unlike most early-stage tokens, Remittix (RTX) is already delivering. The project’s wallet beta is live, giving the community early access to PayFi transfers. CertiK also verifies it and ranks as the #1 Pre-Launch Token on CertiK Skynet, a recognition that validates its credibility in a crowded presale market. With over 40,000 holders and $26.9M raised, RTX has proven it can attract serious investor attention while maintaining transparency.

The viral 15% USDT referral program has helped fuel massive adoption, rewarding community members daily and driving continuous inflows. This blend of real use case, verifiable progress, and accessible pricing (still under $1) has made Remittix a leading pick among early-stage investors.

Why Remittix is the best crypto under $1 right now:

$26.9M+ raised, signalling major early confidence

Wallet beta live, showing functional PayFi transfers

Verified by CertiK, ranked #1 Pre-Launch Token globally

15% USDT referral program, driving organic adoption

Real-world crypto payments bridging digital and fiat currencies

Remittix isn’t aiming to replace Ethereum; it’s solving a different piece of the puzzle: making crypto usable in daily life.

Ethereum Price Prediction Shows Steady Growth As Remittix Emerges As The Best Crypto Under $1

The Ethereum price prediction remains strong for long-term growth, but those seeking affordable, high-upside plays are turning to tokens like Remittix. With its live beta, verified security, and price still under $1, RTX is shaping up to be one of the most promising early-stage assets of 2025.

