Ethiopian PM calls for homegrown AI to propel Africa's dev't

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on African countries to exert concerted efforts in the development of homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) to propel the realization of continental development ambitions, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Abiy made the remarks while addressing an AI-themed high-level meeting held Saturday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, under the theme "Leveraging AI for Africa's Prosperity and Collaboration."

Noting that the African continent is entering a transformative era in its development trajectory, the prime minister said homegrown AI can serve as a catalyst for inclusive prosperity by injecting a pivotal momentum into the achievement of the African Union's 50-year continental development blueprint, Agenda 2063.

"Today, we stand on the verge of a new era, one that holds the promise of inclusive prosperity for our continent, driven by homegrown innovations in AI, and holds the potential of accelerating the implementation of the African Union Agenda 2063," Abiy said.

He underscored the need for Africa to shape AI on its own terms, saying Ethiopia is investing in AI-related digital infrastructure and skills development, and is working to translate its vision into tangible impact.

