Etihad to suspend flights to Tehran in January

The five weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Tehran will be reduced to two weekly between December 25 and January 23 before being suspended on the January 24.

Etihad Airways has announced the suspension of flights between Abu Dhabi and the Iranian capital of Tehran, effective January 24, Arabian Business reports.

In a statement, the airline said that the frequency of flights will be adjusted from five flights a week to two between December 25, 2017 and January 23, 2018.

"The airline regrets any inconvenience that this change will cause to guests with existing bookings," the Etihad statement said.

Guests who hold travel bookings up to January 23 who are impacted by the schedule change will be rebooked with an alternative travel date - subject to avaiability - or offered a full refund. Etihad passeners with bookings after January 24 will be offered a full refund.

Earlier in 2017, Etihad also suspended services to San Francisco and Dallas-Fort Worth.

