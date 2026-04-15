At least 4 dead in new school shooting in Türkiye - VIDEO

At least 4 dead in new school shooting in Türkiye - VIDEO

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At least four people were killed and 20 others were injured in an armed attack at a school in Kahramanmaraş, in southern Türkiye.

According to Kahramanmaraş Governor Mükerrem Ünlüer, those killed were three students and one teacher, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

He stated that the attack took place at Ayser Çalık Middle School for reasons that remain unknown.

Ünlüer described the incident as very recent, saying, “There is an attack right now. A tragic incident occurred at one of our schools. We have received information that there are injured people. We are investigating the matter thoroughly.”

Türkiye’s Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said in a statement on social media that the Kahramanmaraş Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office immediately launched an investigation into the attack.

⚠An unknown attacker opened fire at a school in Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye— there are fatalities, authorities say.



This is already the second similar incident in Türkiye in two days. pic.twitter.com/TQbaEyS4Je — News.Az (@news_az) April 15, 2026

He added that three deputy chief prosecutors and four public prosecutors have been assigned to the case, and that investigations are continuing at the scene.

A publication ban was also imposed to protect the integrity of the investigation, with officials urging media outlets to respect confidentiality.

News.Az