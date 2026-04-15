Azerbaijan, Russia reach deal over AZAL crash

The agreement is in line with understandings reached between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Dushanbe on 9 October 2025. It includes arrangements on compensation for the crash, which occurred after the aircraft was struck by an air defence missile in Russian airspace as it approached Grozny, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani side had consistently pointed to evidence indicating Russia’s responsibility in the incident, while Moscow initially stopped short of formally acknowledging its role, a position that drew criticism from Baku. The issue remained a source of tension between the two countries until October 2025, when President Vladimir Putin, during talks with President Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, acknowledged Russia’s responsibility, paving the way for a settlement and compensation discussions.

The statement, issued jointly by the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia, said the steps taken reflect a mutual intention to continue developing cooperation within the framework of allied relations. It added that both sides expressed confidence that the progressive development of Azerbaijan–Russia ties, based on mutual respect, trust, and consideration of each other’s interests, would contribute to strengthening good-neighbourly relations and expanding cooperation.

The statement also reiterated condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the crash, expressing solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy.