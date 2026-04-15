US to deploy thousands more troops to Middle East: Report

The US is preparing to deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East in the coming days as Washington seeks to pressure Iran into reaching a deal to end the conflict, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

The reinforcements reportedly include around 6,000 personnel aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and its accompanying warships, according to current and former officials who spoke anonymously.

Another 4,200 troops, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the U.S. Marine Corps’ 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are also expected to arrive near the end of April.

The buildup is expected to strengthen existing U.S. forces in the region as the two-week ceasefire approaches its April 22 deadline.

These incoming deployments will join roughly 50,000 U.S. personnel already engaged in operations aimed at countering Iran, according to Pentagon estimates.

The report said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is also considering potential airstrikes or ground operations if the fragile ceasefire collapses.

Meanwhile, diplomatic talks were held in Islamabad over the weekend in an attempt to end the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, which began on Feb. 28, though no agreement was reached.

Efforts to organize another round of negotiations are reportedly underway.