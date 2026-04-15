US, Iran reportedly reach ‘in principle agreement’ to extend ceasefire

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The U.S. and Iran have reportedly reached an “in principle agreement” to extend the ceasefire.

The two sides have struck a deal in principle despite the naval blockade announced by President Donald Trump on Sunday, and renewed threats from Iran, according to unnamed regional officials, News.Az reports, citing AP.

“The U.S. blockade on Iranian ports and renewed Iranian threats have imperiled the week-old agreement, but regional officials said Wednesday they were making progress, telling AP that the United States and Iran had given an ‘in principle agreement’ to extend it to allow for more diplomacy,” according to AP reporters.

News.Az