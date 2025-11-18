EU adopts tougher rules to suspend visa-free travel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Council has approved sweeping new rules that make it significantly easier for the EU to suspend visa-free travel for citizens of non-EU countries, especially when serious human rights violations or diplomatic tensions arise.

The updated framework strengthens the bloc’s visa suspension mechanism, which currently applies to nationals from 61 countries who can enter the Schengen zone without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. Under the new rules, the EU can revoke visa-free access not only over migration concerns but also if a country’s human rights situation deteriorates or if broader political relations with the EU break down, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For the first time, the mechanism also allows action against states whose policies contradict EU visa rules or those operating “golden passport” investor citizenship schemes. Brussels considers these schemes a potential security threat because they grant nationality without genuine ties to the country.

The threshold for triggering a suspension has been lowered. A 30% increase in refused entries, overstays, asylum applications or serious criminal offenses will now be enough to justify EU action, compared with the previous 50% threshold. The initial suspension period has also been extended from nine to 12 months, with the possibility of a further 24-month extension.

One of the most notable changes is that prolonged suspensions will no longer automatically apply to all citizens of the affected country. The EU will now be able to target specific groups such as government officials and diplomats during extended phases, making the mechanism more flexible and politically precise.

The new regulation will come into force 20 days after its publication in the EU’s Official Journal and will be directly applicable across all member states.

