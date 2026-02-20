Over 180,000 foreigners visit Azerbaijan in early 2026

Azerbaijan welcomed 181,637 foreign visitors in January 2026, a 5% increase compared to the same month last year.

Visitors from Russia totaled 42,342, up 2%, while Türkiye sent 36,536 travelers, a 15.5% rise. Iran contributed 15,399 visitors, marking a 2.1% increase, News.Az reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

In South Asia, 9,070 tourists arrived from India. Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan’s largest Middle Eastern market, saw arrivals jump to 8,976, a 44.9% increase compared to January 2025.

Other notable countries included Georgia (8,734), Pakistan (6,758), Kazakhstan (5,676), Uzbekistan (5,130), and Israel (4,972). The figures highlight growing international interest in Azerbaijan as a tourist destination.

News.Az