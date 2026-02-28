Lufthansa suspends flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Beirut and Oman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s flagship airline Lufthansa announced it will suspend flights to and from Dubai this Saturday and Sunday due to escalating security concerns in the Middle East.

The airline also confirmed it will halt operations to Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Oman until March 7, citing passenger safety amid rising regional military tensions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Several international carriers are reassessing flight routes as the situation develops, with airlines prioritizing security for passengers and crew in response to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Passengers with affected bookings are advised to contact Lufthansa for updates and alternative travel arrangements.

News.Az