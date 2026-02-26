Barcelona doubles tourism tax to tackle housing crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Barcelona will charge tourists up to €15 per night after authorities approved a sharp increase in the city’s tourism tax, making it one of the highest in Europe.

The regional parliament of Catalonia voted to double the levy on holiday rentals, raising the maximum nightly rate from €6.25 to €12.5. Hotel guests will now pay between €10 and €15 per night, depending on the category, starting in April, News.Az reports, citing Boursier.

Officials say the move aims to curb mass tourism and help fund affordable housing amid mounting anger from residents who blame short-term rentals for soaring property prices. A quarter of the revenue raised will go toward addressing the city’s housing crisis.

Under the new rules, a two-night stay for a couple in a four-star hotel could cost an additional €45.60, as local authorities can charge up to €11.4 per person per night. Guests at five-star hotels may face the full €15 nightly charge, while cruise passengers will continue paying about €6.

Before the hike, Barcelona ranked 11th in a 2025 European tourism tax index, behind Amsterdam, where visitors pay the highest daily rate.

The city receives around 15.8 million visitors annually, ranking among the world’s top destinations for conventions. However, hotel industry representatives warn the steep increase could deter travelers and hurt the local economy.

