EU ambassador: There is deep moral crisis in Armenia education facilities
15 Jun 2017
A deep moral crisis exists in the educational institutions of Armenia.
Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, on Thursday noted the aforesaid at a conference on electoral developments in the country, according to news.am
In his words, reporters exposed cases of vote-buying in the lead-up to the recent parliamentary election.
News.Az