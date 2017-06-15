Yandex metrika counter

EU ambassador: There is deep moral crisis in Armenia education facilities

A deep moral crisis exists in the educational institutions of Armenia.

Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, on Thursday noted the aforesaid at a conference on electoral developments in the country, according to news.am

In his words, reporters exposed cases of vote-buying in the lead-up to the recent parliamentary election.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

