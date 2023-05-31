EU and US mull development of Azerbaijan's energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a part of the Baku Energy Week, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov held a number of meetings, News.az reports.

In a meeting with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt the continuous support of the US to Azerbaijan's energy projects was highly appreciated.

In the meeting with the Director of Energy Policy Strategy and Coordination of the European Commission Cristina Lobillo Borrero discussions were held on the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Caspian-European Green Energy Corridor, as well as the priorities of cooperation within the framework of the Energy Dialogue.

News.Az