EU approves 17th sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet, defense

According to media reports, the European Union has agreed on a new round of sanctions aimed at Russia.

The new package will focus on vessels within Russia's shadow fleet, firms identified for helping bypass existing restrictions, as well as individuals and companies linked to Russia's defense sector, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to Ukrinform, which cites a source within EU diplomatic circles, the EU ambassadors have given their nod to the 17th sanctions package against Russia since the onset of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The updated sanctions list reportedly includes close to 200 vessels from Russia's shadow fleet, predominantly tankers transporting Russian oil, a lucrative trade that fuels the Kremlin's war machine. It also targets 30 companies engaged in circumventing previously imposed sanctions, notably in sales of dual-use goods to Moscow. Furthermore, the sanctions will impact 75 individuals and corporations connected to Russia's military-industrial complex.

EU envoys also explored the legal grounds for implementing so-called hybrid sanctions. These sanctions hold individuals accountable for damaging infrastructure like undersea cables and for interfering with the operation of telecommunications servers and airport information systems.

The EU will introduce specific restrictions for activities related to the spread of chemical weapons and the sale of substances used to manufacture rocket fuel to Russia.

The 17th sanction package against Russia is expected to receive final approval on May 20 during a meeting of the EU Council of Ministers and Foreign Affairs.

News.Az