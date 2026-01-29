EU, Azerbaijan discuss partnership and regional connectivity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior EU and Azerbaijani officials have held high-level talks in Baku, focusing on peace initiatives, economic cooperation, and major regional connectivity projects.

Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Policy at the European Commission, said he had productive meetings with Azerbaijani representatives to advance the EU-Azerbaijan partnership. In a post on X, Koopman described the discussions as constructive, highlighting cooperation on peacebuilding, infrastructure development, and trade links, News.Az reports.

“Happy to be in Baku today to meet Azerbaijani partners and discuss peace, connectivity, and the EU–Azerbaijan partnership,” he wrote. He noted particularly strong exchanges with Presidential Advisers Hikmat Hajiyev and Shahin Amirbayov on EU support for mine action, socio-economic development, and next steps in expanding Middle Corridor connectivity.

Koopman also met with Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, and Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev. Their talks covered cooperation in key sectors including economics, transport, and energy.

According to Koopman, discussions centered on strengthening EU–Azerbaijan economic ties and accelerating transport and energy projects designed to improve regional integration. A major outcome of the visit was the launch of a feasibility study for the Nakhchivan railway, described as a crucial step toward boosting regional connectivity and trade routes.

Officials on both sides emphasized the strategic importance of deeper cooperation, particularly as Azerbaijan continues to position itself as a vital hub in transregional transport corridors linking Europe and Asia.

News.Az