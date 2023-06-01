EU calls Azerbaijan its strategic partner in oil and gas field

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU is expanding cooperation with its partners in order to diversify natural gas sources, Head of the Directorate General for Energy of the European Union Cristina Lobillo Borrero said during the Baku Energy Week, News.Az reports.

According to her, Azerbaijan has increased the transportation of natural gas to the EU by 40 percent today.

Cristina Lobillo Borrero stressed that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of the EU in the oil and gas field.

“We also pay attention to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy sources and are confident that in the future we will be able to import green energy from Azerbaijan to the EU,” she added.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) will be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

The Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

