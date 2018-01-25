EU Commission to allocate over 1.8M euros for Azerbaijani gas projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission will allocate over 1.8 million euros for Azerbaijani gas supply projects, said a message on the Commission’s website.

Gas pipeline to the EU from Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, via Georgia and Turkey, [currently known as the combination of Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline (TCP), Expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP-(F)X) and Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP)] will get a total of 1,871,725 euros from the European Commission, Trend reports.

The Southern Gas Corridor, worth $41.5 billion, is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

