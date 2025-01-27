EU Council suspends visa-free travel for Georgian officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU Council has suspended visa-free travel for Georgian officials and diplomats starting Monday, January 27.









In its press release, the EU Council also said Georgian officials and diplomats would need to apply for visas while traveling to EU member states, but the decision would not affect Georgian citizens holding standard passports.Officials and diplomats would “no longer benefit from shorter application times, lower visa fees, and the possibility to submit fewer supporting documents,” the press release adds.The EU Council cited Georgia’s “foreign agent” law and subsequent protests and crackdowns as the reason for the decision.“The decision is a reaction to the adoption last year by Georgia of a ‘Law on transparency of foreign influence’ and a legislative package on ‘family values and protection of minors.’“The EU considers that these legislations undermine the fundamental rights of the Georgian people, including the freedom of association and expression, the right to privacy, the right to participate in public affairs, and increases stigmatization and discrimination,” the press release says.Tomasz Siemoniak, Polish minister of the interior and administration, said, “Officials that represent a country which trampled down these values should not benefit from easier access to the EU” in the press release.

News.Az