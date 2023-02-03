EU countries agree $100/bbl price ceiling for Russian oil products

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU countries have reached an agreement to set the price ceiling for Russian oil products from February 5, News.az reports citing TASS.

EU permanent representatives agree to set the price cap for diesel fuel at the level of $100 per barrel and for discounted petroleum products as $45 per barrel.

The decision is to be approved by the EU Council at the ministerial level to become effective at Saturday night.

News.Az