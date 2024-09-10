EU countries tighten border checks amid migration surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union faces a surge in legal and illegal migration, prompting several member states to impose temporary border checks despite their Schengen commitments, which generally ensure free movement. Schengen rules allow such measures only "as a last resort" in response to significant threats to internal security or public order, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Austria has introduced border checks with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which are set to end on October 15, and has extended controls on its borders with Slovenia and Hungary until November 11. The measures are in response to pressure on Austria's asylum system and heightened security concerns related to terrorist and criminal activities connected to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.Denmark is also conducting checks on land and sea arrivals from Germany until November 11, citing threats linked to the 2023 Gaza conflict, desecration of the Koran, and concerns about Russian espionage.France has implemented border checks with Schengen countries until October 31 due to pressure on its admissions system and terror threats.Germany plans to enforce stricter controls on all its land borders starting September 16 for an initial period of six months. This follows earlier announcements of tightened controls on its borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland, which have enabled the country to return 30,000 migrants since October 2023.

