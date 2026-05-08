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Toyota sees 20% drop in annual profit as Iran war weighs

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Toyota sees 20% drop in annual profit as Iran war weighs
Source: Xinhua

Toyota (7203.T), opens new tab forecast a 20% ​decline in profit ‌for the current financial year on Friday, ​as cost ​and supply uncertainties stemming ⁠from the Middle ​East conflict weigh ​on earnings even as robust demand for its ​hybrid models powers ​sales growth, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The world's top-selling ‌automaker ⁠expects an operating income of 3.0 trillion yen ($19 billion) ​in the ​year ⁠to March 2027, compared ​with a result ​of ⁠3.77 trillion yen in the year ⁠just ​ended.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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