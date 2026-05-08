Major fire in Mexico kills 5

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At least five people have died in a huge blaze at a crowded fairground in south-eastern Mexico, local officials say.

They say the blaze in the city of Villahermosa, Tabasco state, erupted during a concert in the early hours on Thursday, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Mexico's El País said that, according to official information, as many as 135,000 people were attending the concert that started on Wednesday night. Footage has emerged on social media showing screaming crowds fleeing the grounds in panic.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

In a post on X later on Thursday, Tabasco Governor Javier May said that "the flames have already been brought under control by emergency services".

He expressed condolences to the victims' families, offering them full support from the state authorities.

May said he was "grateful to the public who helped evacuated the area".

The governor also announced an economic recovery programme for businesses affected by the fire.

News.Az