Iran says it launched counterattack after US actions in Strait of Hormuz

Iran says it launched counterattack after US actions in Strait of Hormuz

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Iranian authorities said the country’s armed forces carried out an immediate response to what they described as US military aggression in the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran’s southern coastline.

According to a statement by Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the United States military allegedly violated a ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker traveling from the Jask region toward the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Press TV.

Iranian officials also claimed that another Iranian vessel came under attack while entering the Strait of Hormuz near the UAE port of Fujairah. At the same time, US forces, allegedly operating in coordination with regional countries, were accused of launching airstrikes on civilian areas along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island.

The statement said Iran responded quickly by launching attacks on US military vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of Bandar Chabahar. Iranian officials claimed the operation caused significant damage to American warships.

Iranian military representatives warned that the country would continue to respond forcefully to any future attacks or violations without hesitation.

State media reports also said Iranian naval and missile forces launched strikes against US military units in the region after what Tehran described as an unprovoked attack on an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. According to Iranian officials, the targeted American vessels were hit and forced to retreat.

The escalation comes shortly after US President Donald Trump reportedly suspended the operation known as “Project Freedom,” which had aimed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after 48 hours. Iranian media described the move as another setback for the United States amid continuing tensions in the region.

News.Az