Mississippi drone footage shows widespread destruction after tornado hits Bogue Chitto- VIDEO

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Drone footage has revealed extensive devastation in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, after a powerful tornado tore through the area and destroyed homes and mobile homes.

The video captured severe damage at the Wash Trailer Park, where multiple homes were completely flattened while others were overturned by the storm. Debris was scattered across the area as emergency crews and residents began recovery efforts, News.Az reports, citing Fox Weather.

Officials in Lincoln County said there were no confirmed deaths or missing persons in the affected area despite the scale of destruction. However, several people were reported injured as the tornado moved through southern Mississippi.

The tornado was part of a broader severe weather outbreak that affected several counties across the state, bringing destructive winds, heavy rain, and multiple tornado warnings. Authorities said hundreds of structures were damaged during the storms.

Residents described scenes of chaos as families took shelter inside bathrooms and under furniture while homes were torn apart around them. Some survivors later returned to find entire neighborhoods heavily damaged or destroyed.

Emergency response teams continue assessing damage across the region as cleanup operations remain underway.

News.Az