UN experts criticize US fuel blockade measures against Cuba

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United Nations experts have criticized recent US measures against Cuba, saying President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing a fuel blockade on the island amounts to “energy starvation” with serious consequences for development and human rights.

According to a statement issued by independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, the restrictions have significantly worsened fuel shortages across Cuba and pushed essential services close to collapse, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The United States, which has maintained an embargo on communist-run Cuba since 1960, intensified pressure earlier this year by threatening tariffs on countries supplying oil to the island and repeatedly suggesting possible military action against Havana.

At present, Russia remains the only country continuing fuel shipments to Cuba. The country’s electricity system depends heavily on imported fuel, and the shortage has forced Cuban authorities to increase rationing of essential services. Some businesses and households have turned to alternatives such as solar energy due to the ongoing crisis.

The UN experts stated that although the US measures were presented as being linked to human rights concerns inside Cuba, they argued that the sanctions themselves directly harm the Cuban population and negatively affect the enjoyment of basic human rights.

Separately, the United States announced financial sanctions against a large business conglomerate operated by the Cuban military as well as a Cuban-Canadian mining joint venture.

Last week, President Trump also signed another executive order expanding sanctions against individuals, organizations, and affiliates accused of supporting Cuba’s security apparatus.

News.Az