Seafarers remain trapped in Gulf amid Hormuz disruption

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An Indian seafarer stranded in Iran since the start of the regional conflict says crews trapped in Gulf waters are struggling with fear, uncertainty and delayed payments as disruptions continue around the Strait of Hormuz.

The sailor, identified under the pseudonym Anish for safety reasons, said he arrived near the Shatt al-Arab waterway shortly before the launch of “Operation Epic Fury” on February 28, an operation linked to escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“We’ve faced the entire ordeal here, from the war to the missiles,” he said, describing the psychological strain on crews still unable to leave the region. “Our minds are terribly distracted.”

According to Anish, some Indian crew members have managed to leave Iran by crossing the land border into Armenia, but many remain stranded while waiting for unpaid wages from employers.

The shipping crisis has intensified as maritime activity around the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted. The International Maritime Organization estimates that at least 10 seafarers have been killed since the conflict began, while roughly 20,000 sailors remain stranded in Gulf waters.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy and shipping corridors, and prolonged instability in the region has raised concerns over global trade, maritime safety and humanitarian conditions for crews caught in the conflict zone.

News.Az